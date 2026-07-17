Friday Video: I Tried to Dethrone New York City’s Greatest Citi Bike Angel
It nearly destroyed me.
12:02 AM EDT on July 17, 2026
Peter Van Pelt is a non-fiction television producer who has worked on everything from reality shows to true crime, and just about everything in between. He operates the YouTube channel Happy Town Road.
Read More:
Bike | Bike Advocacy | Bike Infrastructure | Bike Rides | Bike Shops | Bikeshare | Canal Street | Citi Bike | Citi Bike | e-bikes | ebikes | Electric Bikes | Friday Video
Streetsblog has migrated to a new comment system. New commenters can register directly in the comments section of any article. Returning commenters: your previous comments and display name have been preserved, but you'll need to reclaim your account by clicking "Forgot your password?" on the sign-in form, entering your email, and following the verification link to set a new password — this is required because passwords could not be carried over during the migration. For questions, contact tips@streetsblog.org.
More from Streetsblog New York City
The Phantom Menin: Speaker Vows Action Against E-Bikes Amid Unrelated Debate Over Carriage Horses
It's a Trojan horse, literally!
July 17, 2026
The Water Is Fine: Red Hook Pool To Open on Saturday
Sure, it's three weeks late, but the opening is two weeks ahead of the initial repair promise.
July 17, 2026
Friday’s Headlines: Cough Cough Edition
Why don't the mayor and governor tell New Yorkers to avoid driving on bad air days? plus the news.
July 17, 2026
Eyes on the Street: Mamdani’s Broadway Bus Lane is a Hit Among LaGuardia Commuters
Join Streetsblog as we check out one of the mayor's signature World Cup transit improvements helping thousand of riders get to and from an airport named for another Democratic Socialist.
July 16, 2026
House Dems Push For High-Speed Rail Investment Amid GOP Highway Feeding Frenzy
A Democratic bill comes at a crucial time for high-speed rail projects that are struggling to get off the ground.
July 16, 2026