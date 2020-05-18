BIKE SPIKE: Sales Are Up As NYC Embraces Socially Distanced Transportation

The city may not be preparing for the coming carmageddon, but regular New Yorkers are.

Williamsburg bike shop King Kog has reportedly done four years’ worth of sales in just the two months since the coronavirus pandemic swamped New York, according to a member of Transportation Alternatives’ North Brooklyn Volunteer Activist Committee.

We talked to #kingkog bike shop on @grandstreetbid today, right as they were receiving a shipment of 34 new bikes. Since COVID, they've done the equivalent of 4 years worth of bike sales. And with people lined up waiting for them to open, plenty of service as well. — North Brooklyn TransAlt (@NBk_TA) May 15, 2020

John, a sales clerk at the bike shop, confirmed that two-wheelers had rolled off the shelf since the MTA began asking people to avoid public transportation if they could.

“People are nervous about public transportation and looking for alternatives to that,” he said. “And cycling is the best way of getting around, outside the lack of infrastructure we have for it.”

John said that King Kog had not only seen a huge influx of people buying bikes from the shop, but that requests for bike maintenance were way up as well. Whether people were bringing bikes in that they’d had stored away in a closet for a few years, or were getting used bikes fixed up, the shop’s status as an essential businesses that could stay open during lockdown was extremely clear, especially since King Kog has been helping out first responders as well as nurses and other essential workers.

Without getting specific, John did say that he thought the city could do more to put cyclists first and keep them safe on the roads.

“Last’s year’s number of cyclist fatalities could be seen as catastrophic,” he said about the 28 cyclists who died on roadways last year, an outcome the city will still have to work to avoid.

King Kog isn’t the city’s only bike shop with lines for repairs and sales.

The line for service at @BicycleHabitat on 5th Ave in Broooklyn. pic.twitter.com/XZm1bNoRbM — Doug Gordon (@BrooklynSpoke) May 8, 2020

And as the TransAlt volunteers point out, even as City Hall makes its big initiative the installation of nine miles of bike lanes that were already supposed to be installed this year, New Yorkers are buying bikes in huge numbers and will need support to stay alive out there.