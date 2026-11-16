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Gersh Kuntzman

Monday’s Headlines: Gersh Kuntzman Music Video Edition

We made a "Criminal Mischief" music video — live and unplugged — to celebrate Gersh's legendary run as Streetsblog EIC. Plus the news.
12:01 AM EST on November 16, 2026
Monday’s Headlines: Gersh Kuntzman Music Video Edition
Jimmy and the Jaywalkers' "Criminal Mischief" — live and unplugged.

I want my GershTV.

As Streetsblog Editor-in-Chief Gersh Kuntzman nears the end of his tenure atop this esteemed publication, we felt it was time to bring his license plate-correcting hit “Criminal Mischief” (1,277 plays on Spotify) to the small screen.

That’s right: The saga of Adam White — the attorney whose arrest and criminal mischief charge for fixing an obstructed license plate inspired Gersh to make hundreds of short videos of himself doing the same — is now a music video:

Gersh came to Streetsblog in 2018, 12 years into our existence and many decades into his own career in the news business. Under Gersh, we’ve seen massive readership growth, expanded our staff from four to 11, built a cutting-edge video journalism program and won several awards including a Polk, which is basically the Golden Globes of journalism.

Gersh’s knack for drawing the public’s attention has served Streetsblog throughout his time here, and will continue to serve us as he transitions into a senior editor role. His “Criminal Mischief” series exemplified how he turned Streetsblog’s righteous anger at government indifference to the streetscape into entertainment. The crusade earned the attention of The Daily Show, Inside Edition, the New Yorker and This American Life (to name a few).

Gersh likens his stepping down to George Washington declining to serve a third term so a new generation could lead. And like Washington, he hopes the institution he helped build can continue and thrive for centuries.

But we need your help to make that happen. We hope you’ll consider making a donation.

Streetsblog has no paywalls — our articles, videos and newsletters are all free — but we’re still a non-profit that relies on our readers and supporters to pay our salaries, provide our employees healthcare and continue to produce high quality, high impact journalism.

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In other news:

  • Mayor Mamdani celebrated the completion of the McGuinness Boulevard protected bike lane on Friday. (The City Reporter)
  • Gov. Hochul called on her congestion pricing foe U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy to resign after Friday’s nationwide airport ground stop. (Gothamist)
  • FDNY fined lithium-ion charging and swapping company PopWheels for using unapproved charging cabinets after a seemingly unrelated “thermal event” knocked out 433 of the company’s batteries in August. (NY Post)
  • Watch The War on Cars podcast host Doug Gordon break down the lies and falsehoods spread by Brooklyn bus lane opponents. (Brooklyn Spoke via Instagram)
  • Small, relatively cheap projects like the proposed $30-million Ridgewood busway would go a long way for transit riders. (Gothamist)
  • A Manhattan judge ruled that Columbia University can keep its segment of W. 116th Street closed to the public. (Columbia Spectator)
  • NJ Transit’s Portal Bridge replacement project drove Garden State transit commuter “to the edge.” (WSJ, Daily News)
  • Empire State kei car owners hope New York state will make their Japanese small trucks officially street legal. (WSJ)
  • The Indypendent went long on outdoor dining.
  • NYPD officers shot and killed a man on the Belt Parkway “following a suspected kidnapping.” (Gothamist)
  • An NYPD sergeant died in a one-vehicle crash last week where he struck a guardrail and overturned his Jeep at 3 a.m. on the Long Island Expressway (Daily News)
  • Long Islanders aren’t buying U.S. Rep. Laura Gillen’s “traffic” excuse for missing last week’s Pete Hegseth impeachment vote. (NY Post)
  • New York City is the best place to live car-free, according to a new study. (NY Times)
  • Brooklyn Community Board 1 wants parking meters to improve safety on Wallabout Street. (Williamsburg 365)
  • The MTA wants to use AI cameras to detect trespassers on subway tracks. (Gothamist)
  • Mamdani is either getting rid of or rebranding the NYPD’s Strategic Response Group, depending on who you ask. (Politico, NY Post)
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Photo of David Meyer
David Meyer
David was Streetsblog's do-it-all New York City beat reporter from 2015 to 2019. He returned as an editor in 2023 after a three-year stint at the New York Post and is now Managing Editor.

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