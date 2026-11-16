Monday’s Headlines: Gersh Kuntzman Music Video Edition

I want my GershTV.

As Streetsblog Editor-in-Chief Gersh Kuntzman nears the end of his tenure atop this esteemed publication, we felt it was time to bring his license plate-correcting hit “Criminal Mischief” (1,277 plays on Spotify) to the small screen.

That’s right: The saga of Adam White — the attorney whose arrest and criminal mischief charge for fixing an obstructed license plate inspired Gersh to make hundreds of short videos of himself doing the same — is now a music video:

Gersh came to Streetsblog in 2018, 12 years into our existence and many decades into his own career in the news business. Under Gersh, we’ve seen massive readership growth, expanded our staff from four to 11, built a cutting-edge video journalism program and won several awards including a Polk, which is basically the Golden Globes of journalism.

Gersh’s knack for drawing the public’s attention has served Streetsblog throughout his time here, and will continue to serve us as he transitions into a senior editor role. His “Criminal Mischief” series exemplified how he turned Streetsblog’s righteous anger at government indifference to the streetscape into entertainment. The crusade earned the attention of The Daily Show, Inside Edition, the New Yorker and This American Life (to name a few).

Gersh likens his stepping down to George Washington declining to serve a third term so a new generation could lead. And like Washington, he hopes the institution he helped build can continue and thrive for centuries.

But we need your help to make that happen. We hope you’ll consider making a donation.

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