Skip to content
Today's Headlines

Thursday’s Headlines: Lessons From Paris Edition

Officials in Paris ignored anti-bike complainers as they quickly rolled out "envy of the world" network of cycling infrastructure. Plus the news.
12:01 AM EDT on October 29, 2026
Thursday’s Headlines: Lessons From Paris Edition
Charlotte Guth, former head of cycling programs in Paris, speaks at the Vision Zero Cities conference. Photo: Kevin Duggan

Transforming traffic-choked Paris into a cycling haven required pushing ahead regardless of complainers and critics, Paris’s former head of cycling Charlotte Guth said during an appearance state-side on Wednesday.

“A lot of people often ask me, when I’m showing [them around] Paris, and all the bike lanes that we built, ‘Oh, but didn’t people complain?’ Yeah, of course, doesn’t mean that you should not do it,” Guth said at a Vision Zero Cities conference panel discussion dubbed “building the Next Bike City” at Transportation.

“Actually, it means that you’re going in a good direction. Nobody will talk if you were not changing things,” she added. “That would probably mean that you’re not doing a big [enough] change.”

Guth worked for trailblazing mayor Anne Hidalgo, who quickly deployed safe cycling infrastructure across the French capital, which drew such widespread “Hidalgo-bashing” that French newspaper Le Monde wrote she had made and “art of making enemies.”

The city focused on designing safe intersections, where most crash injuries happen, and spreading the bike network out to cover a large areas.

“The cycle lane is only a tool, it’s a tool to attract cyclists, but we try to do it as fast as possible,” she said. “The speed is a decision to make.”

Any time a road closed for months for construction, that provided a proof of concept that it could do without cars.

“Every small road construction that you can have that would block the streets for cars for eight months. Oh, perfect! We never open it to cars anymore,” Guth said. “They could live with that for eight months, they can live with that forever.”

The results speak for themselves.

Paris now has an 11 percent biking mode share, higher than eight percent of people who drive in the city, Guth said, and studies have shown drops in pollution. New York City’s bike share is just 3 percent, according to Department of Transportation data from 2022.

If Mayor Mamdani really wants to make the streets the “envy of the world,” he should take note.

— Kevin Duggan

In other news:

  • Gov. Hochul’s team never authorized Janno Lieber’s June letter accusing Andy Byford of “gamesmanship,” which led President Trump to suggest she fire him. (NY Times)
  • Meanwhile, Bruce Blakeman says he wants to shut down congestion pricing. (City & State)
  • Drugged driving is the new drunk driving. (S.F. Chronicle)
  • NYPD seeks three suspects in a hit-and-run collision that injured a 76-year-old pedestrian. (Daily News)
  • A e-bike lithium-ion battery fire killed an 11-year-old in the Bronx, amid a rise in battery blazes. (Gothamist)
  • The MTA’s EAGLE team investigation is almost ready to wrap up, NYCT President Demetrius Crichlow said. (amNY)
  • A wrong-way drunk driving cop was sentenced to four to 12 years for the January vehicular killing of Manhattan doorman Manuel Boitel. (Daily News)
  • The MTA is adding more crash detection tech to its buses. (The City Reporter)
  • NY1 followed a Staten Island eighth grader on his “routinely” two-and-a-half or three-hour school bus ride to work.
  • Bicycle foe Frank Morano opposes Ballot Question #3 to reduce the administrative burdens on the city’s bike lane implementation process. (Daily News)
  • The City Reporter cataloged all 68 shuttered NYC Parks bathrooms.
  • Phil Wong wants the city to do something about Amazon workers taking up parking spots as distribution hubs, but doesn’t mention loading zones. (QNS)
  • Mayor Mamdani wants the city to compensate the horse carriage drivers it’s putting out of work. (City & State)

Share on Facebook Share on X (Twitter) Share on Reddit Share via Email Share on Bluesky
Photo of Kevin Duggan
Kevin Duggan
Kevin Duggan joined Streetsblog in October, 2022, after covering transportation for amNY. Duggan has been reporting on New York since 2018, starting at Vince DiMiceli’s Brooklyn Paper, where he covered southern Brooklyn neighborhoods and, later, Brownstone Brooklyn. He is on Bluesky at @kevinduggan.bsky.social and his email address is kevin@streetsblog.org.
Photo of David Meyer
David Meyer
David was Streetsblog's do-it-all New York City beat reporter from 2015 to 2019. He returned as an editor in 2023 after a three-year stint at the New York Post and is now Managing Editor.

Read More:

Paris | Today's Headlines

Streetsblog has migrated to a new comment system. New commenters can register directly in the comments section of any article. Returning commenters: your previous comments and display name have been preserved, but you'll need to reclaim your account by clicking "Forgot your password?" on the sign-in form, entering your email, and following the verification link to set a new password — this is required because passwords could not be carried over during the migration. For questions, contact tips@streetsblog.org.

More from Streetsblog New York City

Bicycle Parking

Confused NYPD Abandons East Village E-Bike Raid

October 29, 2026
Fare policy

Bright Lights, Big City Ticket: Intra-NYC Commuter Rail Trips Are Surging

October 28, 2026
Pedestrian safety

Mayor Mamdani: ‘I’m Tired Of Learning The Names Of New Yorkers Only After They Were Killed In Preventable Crashes’

October 28, 2026
Sunset Park

Mamdani Finally Advances Redesign of Deadly Brooklyn Corridor Shelved by Adams

October 28, 2026
DOT

DOT Still Doesn’t Know When It Will Launch the ‘Stop Super Speeder’ Program

October 28, 2026
See all posts