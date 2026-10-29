Thursday’s Headlines: Lessons From Paris Edition
Officials in Paris ignored anti-bike complainers as they quickly rolled out "envy of the world" network of cycling infrastructure. Plus the news.
By Kevin Duggan and David Meyer
12:01 AM EDT on October 29, 2026
Kevin Duggan joined Streetsblog in October, 2022, after covering transportation for amNY. Duggan has been reporting on New York since 2018, starting at Vince DiMiceli’s Brooklyn Paper, where he covered southern Brooklyn neighborhoods and, later, Brownstone Brooklyn. He is on Bluesky at @kevinduggan.bsky.social and his email address is kevin@streetsblog.org.
David was Streetsblog's do-it-all New York City beat reporter from 2015 to 2019. He returned as an editor in 2023 after a three-year stint at the New York Post and is now Managing Editor.
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