‘Sweeping The City’: Millions Of New Yorkers Are Crying Out For Mayor Mamdani To Slow Down Drivers
Representatives of more than one-quarter of the city are demanding that the Mamdani administration designate their neighborhoods as "Slow Zones,” by taking advantage of a state law that allows the mayor to reduce car speeds to 20 mph.
By Sam Brule
12:04 AM EDT on October 8, 2026
Sam Brule is a senior at The New School. He’s previously worked at the New School Free Press, the Sopris Sun in Colorado, and most recently amNY. When he’s not writing, he works as a bike messenger.
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