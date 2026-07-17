Friday’s Headlines: Cough Cough Edition

Why doesn’t the mayor — or the governor, for that matter — tell New Yorkers to avoid driving on days when Gotham is beset with dangerous smoke from Canadian wildfires?

We asked that question about Eric Adams three years ago when the AQI surpassed 400 on June 7, 2023, and are asking it now about Mayor Mamdani and Gov. Hochul as wildfire smoke once again blankets the city and much of the country.

Transportation is a top source of greenhouse gas emissions. Back in 2023, NY1 meteorologist John Davitt told Streetsblog’s Julianne Cuba that the connection between bad air and driving was “obvious,” and said it made no sense to him that city officials, say, required drivers to turn on and move their cars for street cleaning on air quality alert days.

But city emergency officials and two consecutive mayors haven’t so much as reminded drivers of that fact that their pollution-spewing cars and trucks make bad air days worse.

With more wildfire smoke likely headed our way, maybe that’ll change.

In other news: