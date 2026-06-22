Monday’s Headlines: Fatally Blocked Bike Lane Edition

Another blocked bike lane, another hit-and-run, another dead cyclist.

A driver struck and killed a 32-year-old cyclist before fleeing the scene at around 9:45 p.m. on Friday in the Hamilton Heights section of Uptown Manhattan, police said.

The driver was going south on Amsterdam Avenue in a 2021 Dodge Durango when he “sideswiped” the cyclist, who crashed into an unoccupied minivan that photos from the aftermath of the crash showed was parked illegally in the street’s unprotected bike lane, according to cops.

NYPD’s communications department did not mention the minivan’s location in the bike lane, but images broadcast by several TV stations clearly show the vehicle blocking the cycle path.

Cops have yet to release the victim’s name pending family notification. Through May, drivers have killed seven cyclists.

Locals who spoke to the TV news expressed horror at the driver for fleeing the scene. Some griped about the dangers of cycling in the area.

“Sometimes you’ve got to look out for these cars,” one person told ABC 7. “These cars, they don’t see you — they’ll knock you down.”

PIX11 also covered the tragedy.

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