Thursday’s Headlines: Don’t Look Up Edition

What's the plan? Well, there is certainly no plan for HOV lanes. Main photo: Ed Reed / Mayoral Photography Office; inset: David Meyer
The big and only story yesterday was the end-of-days feel that blanketed the city all day.

Everyone had team coverage, including Streetsblog (working the HOV angle, as always!)

There was some other news:

  • Our own Julianne Cuba did a great job framing Sammy’s Law and the ongoing hunger strike for a mainstream audience (Curbed), while still keeping her Streetsblog fans covered. (From the assignment desk: The hunger strike continues today.)
  • A woman was fatally struck by an MTA bus driver near Union Square. (NYDN, NY Post)
  • MSG — the city institution that it’s OK to hate. (NYDN)
  • Want to lose a half-hour? Check out Subwayheds.
  • We could certainly fix our cities … if we trust Big Data to do the right thing. (Scientific American)
  • And, finally, Sarah Meyer was totally right and we have no idea why Twitter deleted her tweet. We thank Shabazz Stuart for finding it — and for us remembering that the vaunted NY Times ran very similar pictures during the MTA’s fight against manspreading. After all, the MTA basically coined the term!

The MTA has fought manspreading for years.
