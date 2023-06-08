Thursday’s Headlines: Don’t Look Up Edition
The big and only story yesterday was the end-of-days feel that blanketed the city all day.
Everyone had team coverage, including Streetsblog (working the HOV angle, as always!)
- The Daily News did a broad overview and a service piece. The Daily News also pointed out that lots of things would be closed because of the crisis (but did not point out that the city’s open streets would once again be thrown open to unsafe car traffic, for inexplicable reasons).
- The Post took the inevitable 9/11 angle in its main story, and had a great time-lapse video of the invasion. And the paper slammed local officials for their allegedly slow response. Also, think of the pets! And the zoo animals! But it’ll clear up by Sunday, the paper says.
- The Times rounded it all up, including the theater angle.
- amNY was quick to point out the Cross Bronx Expressway visioning session was canceled.
- Hell Gate was all over the mayor’s BS — and was one of the few outlets framing it as a climate issue … which it is!
There was some other news:
- Our own Julianne Cuba did a great job framing Sammy’s Law and the ongoing hunger strike for a mainstream audience (Curbed), while still keeping her Streetsblog fans covered. (From the assignment desk: The hunger strike continues today.)
- A woman was fatally struck by an MTA bus driver near Union Square. (NYDN, NY Post)
- MSG — the city institution that it’s OK to hate. (NYDN)
- Want to lose a half-hour? Check out Subwayheds.
- We could certainly fix our cities … if we trust Big Data to do the right thing. (Scientific American)
- And, finally, Sarah Meyer was totally right and we have no idea why Twitter deleted her tweet. We thank Shabazz Stuart for finding it — and for us remembering that the vaunted NY Times ran very similar pictures during the MTA’s fight against manspreading. After all, the MTA basically coined the term!
The offending tweet pic.twitter.com/44bY8x1RZc
— Shabazz Stuart (@ShabazzStuart) June 8, 2023