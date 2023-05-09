Tuesday’s Headlines: Just the News Edition (With a Parking Party)

We have a big day ahead of us in the livable streets world. New Jersey drivers are having a presser in Jersey City to complain about our pollution- and congestion-reducing transit plan in the morning. Then our editor will buy another illegal temp tag — “It’s temp tag Tuesday!” as the song goes — and we’ll end it all with a book party to celebrate Henry Grabar’s “Paved Paradise: How Parking Explains the World” (Penguin Press) hosted by Open Plans.

So let’s get to the news you can use so your views aren’t a snooze:

News organizations just seem constitutionally unable to assign agency when the agent in question uses a car. Imagine a headline reporting "Man Whose Gun Fired Bullets" where the police and witnesses had identified him as the one squeezing the trigger. pic.twitter.com/5WcdLuDDgS — Greg Shill (@greg_shill) May 8, 2023