Friday’s Headlines: Opening Day in New York Edition

The Mets will finally celebrate their home opener today, and it’s a good time to revisit why New York baseball is so awesome.

Whether you root root root for the Yanks or the Amazin’s, check out how much better our stadia are compared to others around the league (by the only metric we care about: urbanity):

Here’s a chart that shows how many people live within walking distance of our city’s two ballparks. Yes, the Yanks lead the majors, but the Metsies are a close second.

Here’s what that 1.9-mile radius looks like in the real world:

And here’s what one of the worst walkable zones — in Kansas City — looks like:

So even if the Mets don’t triumph in the home opener today, as far as we’re concerned, they’ve already won.

