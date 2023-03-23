Thursday’s Headlines: Super Sidewalks Edition

You may have enjoyed Kevin Duggan’s coverage yesterday of the city’s new “super sidewalks” strategy, but this is one case when the movie version is even better. Check out this great Streetfilms video by Clarence Eckerson Jr., who had the benefit of something like 15-plus years of archival footage:

And don’t miss the clips of legendary pedestrian activist (and Streetsblog board member!) Christine Berthet as a aughts-era correspondent for the pre-Streetsblog “New York Streets Renaissance.” It’s must-see Streetfilms.

In other news:

A Bronx woman was killed by a motorcyclist on Pelham Parkway. (NYDN)

Only the finest outlets covered the mayor’s announcement of ambitious plans for a Harlem River Greenway. (amNY, Streetsblog)

We were a bit surprised to see vendors protest the city’s move to shift enforcement from the police department to the Sanitation Department, given that the DSNY is far more likely to be humane and unbiased than the NYPD. (Gothamist)

The Parks Department needs more green — and by that we mean money! (amNY)

The MTA is actually revamping stations, so quit your whining! (Unless, of course, your home station is on the J line in Lower Manhattan.) (amNY)

If the Audubon Society can do it, do you think we can finally rename stuff named for founding enslavers Washington, Madison and Jefferson? (NY Post, NY Times)

And, finally, our old man editor had a couple of beers and then caught an old friend on Bergen Street near the 78th Precinct station house. Enjoy: