Friday’s Headlines: More Work for Gov. Hochul Edition

Yesterday, we led with Transportation Alternatives’s doorstop of an agenda for Gov. Hochul. Today, brings a more concise wish list from our parent company, Open Plans (read it here).

Like TA, Open Plans is pitching Big Ideas and keeping its eyes on multiple bills and proposals at the local, state and federal levels. The group’s agendas boils down to four key issues:

Reforming the curb.

Creating “more joyful and equitable public space”

Eliminating parking mandates that force developers to add more parking than they would want, raising the cost of housing.

Creating streets that are “more livable.”

“Public space and wellness aren’t just nice ideas — they’re central to building a thriving city,” said Sara Lind, the chief strategy officer for Open Plans (which is a sister organization of Streetsblog). “By advocating for better housing policy and people-centered street design alongside good governance and new technology, we ensure New York’s future is robust, equitable, and sustainable.”

We’ll be tracking Open Plans’s efforts through the year.

In other news: