Friday’s Headlines: World Day of Remembrance Edition

Families for Safe Streets volunteers have been working with the Parks Department on the grove since January. Photo: Families for Safe Streets
Families for Safe Streets volunteers have been working with the Parks Department on the grove since January. Photo: Families for Safe Streets

Make sure to join Families for Safe Streets at Sunday’s ribbon cutting on the city’s (and perhaps the nation’s) first permanent memorial to victims of road violence. Here’s our preview.

Until then, here’s the news:

  • We liked Mary Frost’s story in the Brooklyn Eagle about the two guys who tried to set up a coffee cart on the Brooklyn Heights Promenade. Next up? An investigation into how the Brooklyn Bridge footpath (once the Times Square of the Air) has become the Canal Street of the Sky?
  • In NYC, the trees have eyes. (Gothamist)
  • Curbed is the latest outlet to caution the city to go easy on demonizing electric bikes because they are the key to our sustainable transportation future.
  • Dave Colon covered yesterday’s rally in support of better transit service and fuller state funding.
  • How about that NYPD tow truck corruption scandal! (NYDN)
  • Hell Gate covered the bizarre town hall meeting inside Tompkins Square Park on Tuesday. Bottom line: Noise, needles and unhoused people have been part of that park’s history since the beginning.
  • Kudos to David Meyer of the Post for not overhyping the beginning of the DOT’s redesign process for Grand Army Plaza.
  • Robert Mujica, a holdover from the era of Cuomo, will step down as state budget director and from the MTA board. (NY Post)
  • Cars just burst into flames. Let’s have a Council hearing! (NY Post)
  • The Times is so late on the taxi cab fare increase. Nessen had it days ago!
  • Speaking of Gothamist, the outlet was all over the great Queens composting program.
  • Finally, here’s our old man’s latest criminal mischief, this time from Queens:

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

We’re Hiring: Streetsblog Is Searching for a Managing Editor

By Ben Fried |
Streetsblog is looking for a talented journalist to shape and oversee coverage throughout our growing family of news sites. The Managing Editor will work with the Editor-in-Chief and our roster of editors and reporters to hone Streetsblog’s coverage of transportation and planning issues, grow our audience, and bring our brand of advocacy journalism to more […]

In Memoriam

By Brad Aaron |
If anyone can put a stop to the suffering and death wrought by reckless New York City motorists, she will be a grieving mother. Time and again in 2013, parents were left to cope with incomprehensible loss at the hands of a driver abetted by a legal system that facilitates, if not condones, his negligence. […]

In Memoriam

By Brad Aaron |
As of this writing New York City is on track to break the record for the lowest number of pedestrians killed by motorists in a year. The current low mark of 132 139 deaths was set in 2014, the first year of Mayor de Blasio’s Vision Zero initiative. Assuming the official numbers bear it out, the de Blasio […]

In Memoriam

By Brad Aaron |
For as long as anyone can remember, New York City has treated most drivers who kill other people as unwitting players in someone else’s tragedy. With a new mayoral administration and the advent of Vision Zero, 2014 was to be the year the city began in earnest to hold reckless motorists, including those whose negligence would ordinarily […]

This Week: MTA Hearings, Team T.A., Streetsblog Soiree

By Streetsblog |
This week is all about the MTA public hearings on service cuts, student MetroCards and the proposed elimination of the toll rebate for Rockaway residents using the Cross Bay Bridge. There will be one hearing in each borough and additional hearings in the suburbs. Check the MTA web site for specifics. Tonight: Info session for […]
STREETSBLOG DENVER

Get Ready for Streetsblog Denver

By Ben Fried |
I’m pleased to welcome the newest member of the Streetsblog collective: Starting Monday, you can get news and commentary about safe streets, effective transit, and walkable development in the Mile High City by pointing your browser to Streetsblog Denver. Streetsblog Denver arrives at a pivotal moment. The city is growing at an incredibly rapid pace, and it desperately needs […]