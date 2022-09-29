Thursday’s Headlines: The MTA Blows Its Congestion Pricing Analysis Edition

How did the MTA turn the flexible; visionary; time-, money-, and environment-saving, congestion-pricing plan into a “dog” that everyone is kicking — erroneously — as “a money grab that will cut traffic only in Manhattan”?

Streetsblog contributor Charles Komanoff laid out the many deficiencies of the authority’s environmental assessment that led to that outrage yesterday in a Gotham Gazette op-ed. Here are key takeaways:

Central Business District tolling “will result in 1,974,000 fewer daily miles traveled by automobiles outside of the Manhattan congestion zone.”

The EA underestimates these cuts in traffic outside of Manhattan an average of five-fold.

The MTA’s modeling makes such mistakes because, among other things, it totally omits the concept of “price elasticity.”

The bottom line: Advocates knew from the get-go that congestion pricing would be hard fought, but they “should not have had to help beat back the tidal wave of opposition that has engulfed the program since the MTA’s environmental assessment was released, which arose largely from the assessment’s faulty modeling and unfounded results.”

Thus, “those results should be withdrawn.”

Meanwhile, bills advanced in Albany that would punish drivers from “non-cooperative” states (see: New Jersey) with a $50 fine if their DMVs wouldn’t share vehicle information with New York as it enforces congestion pricing. New Jersey’s Senate unanimously passed such a measure in June. Gothamist covered the tit-for-tat legislation.

For an added whopper: “I can’t find one transportation or environmental advocate actively pushing this congestion pricing plan who protested the invasion of 100,000 [for-hire] vehicles,” writes former MTA board member Lucius Ricco in an error-laden Daily News op-ed. Wrong.

In other news:

Worried about the city removing your dining shed? Slap an expired temp NJ plate on them and the NYPD will be powerless to enforce the law. pic.twitter.com/gAUXCzWKNW — NYC Bike Lanes (@NYCBikeLanes) September 29, 2022

Pity the office-building dinosaurs of Third Avenue? No, turn them into housing. (Bloomberg)

From the assignment desk: DOT Commissioner Rodriguez cuts the ribbon on a new bus priority lane in Queens this morning.

Long Island’s Hempstead Turnpike is the most dangerous road for cyclists in America. Believe it. (Bicycling)

Speaking of congestion pricing, Assembly Member Robert Carroll, who just penned a column on it for Streetsblog, welcomed a different kind of project on the 27th. (Via Twitter)

Edward Robert Carroll born last night, September 27th at 10:30pm. 7pounds and 6 ounces and 20 inches. pic.twitter.com/jT4o4IWV6B — Assemblymember Robert Carroll (@Bobby4Brooklyn) September 28, 2022

A Brooklyn judge awarded $4.5 million to a man who was beaten and blinded by a Williamsburg “safety patrol.” (NYDN)

Here’s a Sport Utility Vehicle owner who says the “quiet” part out loud: The “sport” is roadway killing. (Via Twitter)