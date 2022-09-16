Friday’s Headlines: Message Received Edition

Somebody was trying to send our old man editor a message the other day, filing two 311 complaints against car owners in the who-knows-what-to-call-it part of Queens between the Amtrak tracks and Astoria.

Those complaints from 30th Avenue used our editor’s well-known email address as the contact information, prompting our editor to receive the 311 reports as if he’d filed them himself.

It sounded like an episode of “Murder She Wrote,” and, given our editor’s advancing age and increasing resemblance to Angela Lansbury, he got excited for the intrigue.

It wasn’t that exciting: The first 311 call filed on Sept. 14 complained of an illegally parked placard perp. The NYPD closed that case in about an hour with the explanation, “The Police Department responded to the complaint and determined that police action was not necessary.” The NYPD’s quick case closure is no surprise, given Streetsblog’s award-winning coverage of how few 311 complaints lead to any action at all, except, we found, lies about it.

Interestingly, it’s parked next to an ILLEGALLY parked @FDNY placard perp who is too close to (wait for it!) a FIRE HYDRANT! pic.twitter.com/VOLHMFtw28 — Streetsblog New York (@StreetsblogNYC) September 15, 2022

The second complaint, filed early on Sept. 15, was against an abandoned Mercedes. Looking for a ride on a nice day, our editor rushed over and found both cars exactly where the tipster said they’d be: the placard perp was an FDNY officer who was abusing his placard to park in front of (wait for it!) a hydrant. He also has six camera-issued speeding tickets on his record, so it’s unclear why the NYPD would be protecting this guy. There was no ticket on the windshield.

The other car — an abandoned Mercedes C300 — was also in front of 51-28 30th Avenue: it had no front or back plate on it (and, perhaps worse, had an LA Dodgers cap on the back seat). It has a value of around $35,000 so it’s unclear why someone would just leave it like that.

The Sanitation Department still has a few days to respond, so we’ll keep you posted.

In the meantime, here’s a reminder of why you shouldn’t file 311 service complaints in other people’s names — cops don’t like it when they are asked to provide 311 service. Indeed, sometimes they harass the complainants.

On the plus side, Kuntzman ran into this dog, and for a brief moment, the world actually looked good:

In other news: