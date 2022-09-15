Thursday’s Headlines: Car Culture Myth-Making Edition

We couldn’t help but be appalled at Rizzoli USA’s forthcoming hagiography of car culture, thanks to the company’s tweet which featured a lot of white people sitting around planning a future that has been destructive to our planet, to our cities and to the most vulnerable.

The New York-based (!) publisher bills its “Auto America: Car Culture: 1950s-1970s” as “A glorious and nostalgic celebration of a defining period in American car culture — the 1950s to the 1970s, the golden age of Detroit’s icons of the road — when automobile design was at its peak and the car itself was synonymous with a vision of success in America. … The book celebrates the automobile’s central place in American culture during those decades when the timeless silhouettes of classic cars ruled the roads.”

There’s no question that many talented people worked in the car industry during that period. But that period is also synonymous with a number of developments, many directly involving the car, that have been disastrous for our neighborhoods, our cities, and our planet. A short list? It’s a cycle that begins with suburbification, which led to under-investment in cities and created car dependence which led to inequities and the starving of transit and the construction of highways, which led to pollution and climate change, which adversely affects low-income residents and people of color.

The books promotional images make it clear who was behind these changes:

And it’s not as if there isn’t a far better (and growing!) bibliography that covers the excesses and failures of that era, including the just-released “Road to Nowhere: What Silicon Valley Gets Wrong About the Future of Transportation” by Paris Marx, who was interviewed by our own Kea Wilson yesterday. Here are our other favorites:

So let’s hope Rizzoli has a major flop on its hands when the book is released on Oct. 18.

