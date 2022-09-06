Tuesday’s Headlines: Back to Congestion Pricing Edition
Hopefully you were able to rest over the long weekend, because the transit press corps is back fixating on congestion pricing. Here’s a quick list of the angles they worked:
- It was gonna happen: The state GOP has begun campaigning against congestion pricing, The Post reports. (And with the Post Editorial Board whinging furiously about it, you can be assured that the paper will ride this horse until it’s dead.) But never fear: Across the Hudson, Phil Murphy and Josh Gottheimer will keep the opposition bipartisan.
- Gothamist ran down the most common misconceptions about congestion pricing aired in the MTA’s marathon hearings.
- Politico, meanwhile, examined why “[f]rom Stockholm to Singapore, taxing urban drivers is en vogue — and working.”
- Streetsblog of course looked at Uber’s recent communique to its customers, which had a very anti-congestion pricing flavor for a company that belongs to the Congestion Pricing Now coalition.
In other news;
- SEE IT: In yet another fatal hit and run, a driver of a Nissan Pathfinder killed a 64-year-old man on a sidewalk in Brooklyn, then fled, abandoning his SUV blocks away. (NYDN)
- There has been no update on the supposedly negotiated surrender of the hit-and-run driver who killed 5-year-old Jonathan Martinez. But Crimestoppers put out video. (Via Twitter)
?WANTED for LEAVING THE SCENE: Do you know the operator of this vehicle? On 9/01/22 at approx 5:28 PM, a 5-year-old male was fatally struck by a truck making a turn onto 100th Street from McIntosh Street in Queens. Any info call or DM @NYPDTips at 800-577-TIPS pic.twitter.com/oyJfgXNKuU
— NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) September 4, 2022
- WPIX bundled Sunday’s two fatal hits and run: one in Times Square and the other on Riverside Drive.
- The driver who struck and killed a man on the Belt Parkway in Brooklyn stayed on the scene and wasn’t charged. (News12)
- The Post also rounded up the weekend’s traffic violence.
- amNY did an exclusive ride-along with the city’s Sheriff Office as it towed ghost cars in Brooklyn.
- City Limits looked at the DOT’s “Cool Corridor” program to deal with heat islands.
- NYC Transit’s Richard Davey wants to be a help to school children and commuters, and he’s launching a weekly newsletter to inform straphangers about weekend service changes, he wrote in an amNY oped. amNY has opened its arms to the MTA’s brass, providing a friendly venue for the likes of Janno Lieber, among others. That’s nice, but we wish the pieces were tad sharper. (If they were, maybe we’d even run one!)
- Lime took a victory lap for its “Lime to the Polls” free scooter ride initiative for primary voters in The Bronx.
- Finally, our favorite “bartoonist” fetched up in the Village Sun, writing about The Bronx Brewery’s downtown outpost.