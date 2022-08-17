Wednesday’s Headlines: Who’s a Good Boy Edition

Look, we don’t usually muscle into the Internet’s monopoly on animal videos, but then we met Kupata, the crossing guard dog of Batumi in the former Soviet republic of Georgia.

Just watch these two videos and ask yourself: are New York’s human crossing guards as vigilant (or have as inviting bellies?):

In Georgia, there's a stray dog who has made it his job to protect this kindergarten class so they can cross the street safely. He shows up every single day, even barking at cars that don't stop pic.twitter.com/PQ60zX5Sj3 — pups (@pups_Puppies1) August 16, 2022

We sure wish someone would run into the street and bark at selfish drivers for us!

In other news: