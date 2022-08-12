Friday’s Headlines: Big, Fat Softball Edition

The big news yesterday was Mayor Adams’s rollout of his tiny pilot of speed-restriction technology on the city fleet. Fifty (or .02 percent) of the city’s nearly 25,000 vehicles — let’s not be too bold, now! — will get the technology , which won’t let the drivers accelerate above 15 miles per hour if that’s the speed limit.

NY1, WABC7 and the Staten Island Advance played it straight. Streetsblog emphasized that cops (and many other city workers) ain’t gonna slow down, no way, no how.

The estimable Kevin Duggan at amNY, however, saw the big, fat softball coming over the plate — and swung. That being, the mayor demonstrated the technology in a car with a very recent speeding ticket, and in his entourage was a vehicle with a like violation. Of course, Adams considers himself an emergency first responder and thus exempt for the laws governing others behind the wheel. (Didn’t Bill de Blasio have a similar issue involving the unauthorized use of his police detail?)

But you know, hypocrisy.

In other news: