Wednesday’s Headlines: Weekend Reading Edition

Today at 6 a.m., the MTA will release the environmental assessment for congestion pricing — and it’s filled with everything you want: toll scenarios, pollution projections, traffic modeling and, most important, billions of dollars just sitting there for the taking (from drivers).

We hope to update this post early on Wednesday, but until all the papers weigh in, you can start reading the document here (but only after 6 a.m.).

So until then, here’s the best of the bunch from a slow news day:

A Bronx man injured three kids when he threw his car into reverse and drove into a salon. (NY Post, amNY)

It was nice to see a media outlet besides us talking about how difficult it is to be a delivery worker in this town. (Hell Gate)

Politico did a full magazine piece on new Brooklyn Council Member Chi Osse.

Bike riding Boston pitcher Chris Sale fell and injured himself (and we can’t even blame a driver). (NBC Sports)

In case you miss former MTA CEO Robert Kiley, Larry Penner penned a tribute. (Mass Transit)

There was very little coverage of the Riders Alliance rally at Flatbush and Ocean avenues yesterday to demand better bus service — and which featured Mayor Adams dropping by to offer support (but, alas, no new proposals beyond his prior commitments). The Brooklyn Paper covered and we tweeted from the scene: