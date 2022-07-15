Friday’s Headlines: Boatload of Skepticism Edition

The big story yesterday was Mayor Adams’s announcement that he is raising the fare of the NYC Ferry to $4 from $2.75, in a bid to lessen the overweening public subsidy of what even Hizzoner acknowledged is a rich man’s ride.

In a nod to equity, Adams said he was coupling that hike with a discounted fare of $1.35 for low-income New Yorkers, as well as promoting the stiff skiff (each ferry ride costs the taxpayers as much as $14.75, according to one estimate) among nearby public-housing residents.

“To those who say it’s just for the affluent New Yorkers, it’s just wrong,” Adams said.

“A fairer ferry?” Streetsblog asked (stressing the question). The Post ran with the mayor’s “one hand, other hand” spin, saying Adams would “raise fares…while dolling out discounts.” amNY played it straight, as did the News. Gothamist emphasized the equity angle.

Adams can fiddle with the fare as much as he likes, but count us skeptical that the boondoggle boat will do anything other than sink under the weight of its own mismanagement.

In other news:

Cops just pulled over this driver and made him swap out his fake plate for the real one pic.twitter.com/hCEzQLJYfw — Julianne Cuba (@Julcuba) July 14, 2022

SEE IT: Video caught the Staten Island crash that killed three. (SIlive.com)

Who wants to join the NYC Planning Commission? Larisa Ortiz, managing director of Streetsense, is leaving. (via Twitter)

Our prediction? Whatever the City Council tries to tamp down rattus norvegicus, the creepy critters will outlast us. (amNY)

Great bus/bike/ped news has arrived on University Avenue in the Boogie Down. Thanks, DOT! Now, let’s put a camera on every bus to keep motorists out of the red lanes (a huge problem in these parts) so that we can maintain our pride in the crimson tide. (via Twitter)