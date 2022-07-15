Friday’s Headlines: Boatload of Skepticism Edition
The big story yesterday was Mayor Adams’s announcement that he is raising the fare of the NYC Ferry to $4 from $2.75, in a bid to lessen the overweening public subsidy of what even Hizzoner acknowledged is a rich man’s ride.
In a nod to equity, Adams said he was coupling that hike with a discounted fare of $1.35 for low-income New Yorkers, as well as promoting the stiff skiff (each ferry ride costs the taxpayers as much as $14.75, according to one estimate) among nearby public-housing residents.
“To those who say it’s just for the affluent New Yorkers, it’s just wrong,” Adams said.
“A fairer ferry?” Streetsblog asked (stressing the question). The Post ran with the mayor’s “one hand, other hand” spin, saying Adams would “raise fares…while dolling out discounts.” amNY played it straight, as did the News. Gothamist emphasized the equity angle.
Adams can fiddle with the fare as much as he likes, but count us skeptical that the boondoggle boat will do anything other than sink under the weight of its own mismanagement.
In other news:
- A hit-and-run driver mowed down a pedestrian on the Lower East Side. (Streetsblog)
- The city still isn’t getting street-vendor regs right, The City reports.
- More power to the Civilian Complaint Review Board? If only. (Gothamist)
- Urban Omnibus gives props to Queens’s 34th Avenue open street.
- Speaking of open streets, here’s a petition in support of Berry Street.
- The Yorkville bistro Quatorze is collecting money for the family of its delivery worker Tiburcio Castillo, who was killed for his e-bike. (Patch)
- In more Upper East Side news, Fresh Direct truck drivers are triple-parking on Third Avenue, illegally mobbing the space by illegally deploying traffic barriers. (Uppereastsite)
- We told you that pick-up trucks are murder. (ABC7, amNY, NBC4)
- New Jersey’s car-loving Rep. Josh Gottheimer is threatening to “defund” congestion pricing unless Garden State motorists get a toll credit. (NJ.com)
- What’s this, NYPD? A pass for a fake-plate violator, so soon after the mayor and Chief Royster ordered a sting? Our Julianne Cuba caught Brooklyn cops as they asked a driver with a fake paper plate to sub it out for a real one, which he apparently had on hand. (via Twitter)
Cops just pulled over this driver and made him swap out his fake plate for the real one pic.twitter.com/hCEzQLJYfw
— Julianne Cuba (@Julcuba) July 14, 2022
- SEE IT: Video caught the Staten Island crash that killed three. (SIlive.com)
- Who wants to join the NYC Planning Commission? Larisa Ortiz, managing director of Streetsense, is leaving. (via Twitter)
- Our prediction? Whatever the City Council tries to tamp down rattus norvegicus, the creepy critters will outlast us. (amNY)
- Great bus/bike/ped news has arrived on University Avenue in the Boogie Down. Thanks, DOT! Now, let’s put a camera on every bus to keep motorists out of the red lanes (a huge problem in these parts) so that we can maintain our pride in the crimson tide. (via Twitter)
#BetterBuses improvements are underway on University Ave in #theBronx. Red-painted bus lanes, concrete boarding islands at bus stops, painted sidewalk extensions, and new signage have been completed. Crews are currently installing parking-protected #BikeNYC lanes. pic.twitter.com/VyYKQEDMhO
— NYC DOT (@NYC_DOT) July 14, 2022