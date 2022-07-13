Wednesday’s Headlines: A Day So Slow that We’re Looking at De Blasio’s Website Edition
It was a pretty darn slow news day, so we’ll lead with the only thing we found interesting yesterday (besides our own stories!):
The Post reported that former Mayor de Blasio is raking in the cash for his soon-to-be-failed congressional run against either Carlina Rivera or Mondaire Jones, but someone should tell ex-Hizzoner that he should at least put some positions or rationale up on his campaign website, which comprises just a “donate” button and a picture of the former Dad-in-chief being hugged by a schoolkid.
Come on, Bill, remind us why we’re supposed to vote for you again?
In other news:
- New Jersey’s growing movement to prevent their drivers from being held accountable for their recklessness or impact on this city continues with an effort by the Garden State legislature to now share driver info with New York State so that we can’t issue speed-camera tickets to Jersey-plated cars. On the plus side, the bill’s co-sponsor Sen. Declan O’Scanlon had good advice for the city Department of Transportation: “If you want to slow people down, you change the engineering of the roadway,” he said. (NY Post)
- Two men were shot over a parking spot in Brooklyn. (NYDN, NY Post)
- People get so upset when you take away their placard. And then there’s MTA Board member David Mack from Long Island. (NY Post)
- Why would Gov. Hochul sign a bill that would give her less power to do business-as-usual at Penn Station? (amNY, Gothamist)
- City officials celebrated the redesign of Hudson Street, but let’s face it, the BID did that, not DOT. (amNY)