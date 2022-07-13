Wednesday’s Headlines: A Day So Slow that We’re Looking at De Blasio’s Website Edition

It was a pretty darn slow news day, so we’ll lead with the only thing we found interesting yesterday (besides our own stories!):

The Post reported that former Mayor de Blasio is raking in the cash for his soon-to-be-failed congressional run against either Carlina Rivera or Mondaire Jones, but someone should tell ex-Hizzoner that he should at least put some positions or rationale up on his campaign website, which comprises just a “donate” button and a picture of the former Dad-in-chief being hugged by a schoolkid.

Come on, Bill, remind us why we’re supposed to vote for you again?

In other news: