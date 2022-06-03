Friday’s Headlines: Welcome to the War on Cars, New Yorker

Yesterday’s big news was the New Yorker’s must-read 6,000-word doorstop of a story about the epic battle for street safety.

Danyoung Kim’s piece certainly hit all the right notes, giving voice, and the moral megaphone, to our city’s small army of Families for Safe Streets volunteers. And we certainly appreciated the rapier thrust of a quote from our founding editor Aaron Naparstek: “Nobody ever looks at the car as a weapon. The basic rule that I discovered over the years is if you ever want to murder someone in New York City, do it with a car.”

But permit us one quibble? In seeking to document the history of the movement for safe streets, Kim somehow managed to divorce her reporting from one of the essential pillars of journalism: current events. Yes, the article was clearly aimed at normies who need to be slowly weaned off a century of car-based Stockholm syndrome, but people who spend their days and nights in the actual trenches won’t learn much from the story. In fact, it might be worthier to look ahead than to look back — there are many battles being waged right now in the state legislature and in car company boardrooms, battles that will determine whether our planet wins or loses the war on cars.

Our glass is half-empty on that question, sometimes. Indeed, if our state leaders can’t even agree that insurance companies should be informed when their clients get repeated tickets for speeding through school zones and our federal leaders are themselves racing to greenwash electric cars, we’ll end up no better off than the valiant activists who took on the car companies in the early days of the Automobile Age. (Reminder: they lost.)

In other news from a slow day:

Speaking of sate lawmakers, Deborah Glick tweeted late on Thursday to say that her and Sen. Andrew Gounardes’s speed camera bill (the watered down one evoked above) did indeed pass the Assembly. We’ll have a full roundup of the Albany session on Monday.

Thrilled my Speed Camera bill has passed tonight Thanks to ?@NYC_SafeStreets? ?@Sen_Gounardes? ?@TransAlt? and everyone who has fought for safer streets pic.twitter.com/iHmiKzgTnP — (((Deborah Glick))) (@DeborahJGlick) June 3, 2022