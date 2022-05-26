Jeep Driver Kills 1-Year-Old on Staten Island As Council Debates Speed Cameras

A 1-year-old baby is dead after the driver of a Jeep struck him and his mother as they crossed a Staten Island street in the crosswalk on Thursday morning, cops said, just hours before several members of the City Council continued to claim that speed cameras are merely a revenue grab by the city.

The NYPD provided very limited information about the crash amid conflicting initial reports over the gender of the baby and whether the child had died or not.

One spokesperson for the NYPD told Streetsblog that a 31-year-old woman and her 1-year-old son were crossing near Scarboro Avenue and Abbott Street at about 7 a.m. when a 40-year-old woman struck the mother and child with her Jeep as she was making a left turn from Scarboro onto Abbot, the Daily News reported. The News also reported that the child was a girl.

The driver stayed on the scene, according to the NYPD, which could not say whether she was issued any summonses, or provide any more details on the fatal crash — the latest death of a small child in the hours of the day when roadways are most dangerous, according to a recent Streetsblog investigation.

The victim’s name has not yet been released. Police spokesperson Francis Sammon told Streetsblog that the mother was uninjured, but the Post reported that she was hospitalized.

I am sorry to share more bad news. This is the predictable result of Mayor Adams' failure to address the rising crisis of traffic violence on our streets. The death of this baby was wholly preventable. https://t.co/erK01nnXdJ — Jessie Singer (@JessieSingerNYC) May 26, 2022

But when Streetsblog called back several minutes later to ask about the conflicting news reports and get more details about the crash, a different spokesperson for the NYPD said that the cops are no longer in charge of disseminating information to the press and to call the Department of Transportation, thanks to a new law passed passed by the Council last year that required the DOT to take over the job of informing the media, and by extension, the public, about all fatal crashes.

“Starting in January, DOT sends out info to the press… you know DOT is the agency to tell you what’s going on, not NYPD anymore,” said Sergeant Ryan, who hung up the phone before providing his first name or a spelling.

The DOT declined to comment, referring Streetsblog back to the NYPD.

“For preliminary information please reach out to DCPI,” said DOT spokesperson Vincent Barone.

News of the crash spread quickly at a rally in City Hall Park on Thursday to urge the City Council to send a message to Albany in support of a state bill that would keep speed cameras on 24 hours a day, seven days a week instead of the current 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. on weekdays only.

Transportation Alternatives Executive Director Danny Harris broke the news to the crowd, which included members of Families for Safe Streets, all of whom have suffered personal loss due to road violence.

“It’s impossible to believe that we go from celebrating the expansion of speed cameras immediately to mourning another death on our streets, Harris said.

“How many people will have to die??” In the middle of our event celebrating 24/7 speed cameras, @DannyHarris_TA shares the awful news that a 1-year-old was just killed by the driver of a Jeep while crossing the street with her mom on Staten Island. “Enough. Enough. ENOUGH.” pic.twitter.com/iiki45Zpf0 — Transportation Alternatives (@TransAlt) May 26, 2022

After the rally, seven members of the Council voted against a resolution calling on Albany lawmakers to extend and reauthorize he city’s speed cameras.

— with Gersh Kuntzman

This is a breaking story and will be updated soon.