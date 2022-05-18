Wednesday’s Headlines: There is No Free Lunch Edition

Gee, free lunches for everyone in town? What could possibly go wrong.

Well, plenty went wrong after GrubHub dropped a huge surprise in Crain’s by announcing it would buy everyone in New York lunch between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. yesterday.

Our grumpy social media manager evoked Milton Freedman even before all hell broke loose:

Reminder: there is no free lunch. https://t.co/yNuVNHYP4Y — Streetsblog New York (@StreetsblogNYC) May 17, 2022

And then, indeed, all hell broke loose. This thread pretty much summarizes the stunt from the restaurant perspective:

So today, GrubHub offered $15 off orders from 11am to 2pm in NYC, which got thousands of customers to order free meals within that time window. The issue? They didn't tell restaurants & delivery workers they were doing this. — wells (oakland enby @ umsi in aug) (@WellsLucasSanto) May 17, 2022

Other outlets — BuzzFeed, Eater, Endgadget — covered the debacle. And at the Hell Gate, Christopher Robbins was deliciously grumpy about the whole idea of ordering food on an app.

“Instead of saying ‘turkey sandwich’ to another human being and holding a tasty, filling meal in your hands moments later, you are now adding 300 additional steps to a problem that this city was literally built to solve in five minutes,” Robbins wrote. “Not to get all Jane Jacobs on you, but this is stupid.”

Deliverista Gustavo Ajche showed just how stupid it was:

crazy lunch shift many people ran out of their free lunch it's 3:42 pm here there are many orders that are from 12 noon ? pic.twitter.com/GblpT29Ue9 — gustavo ajche (@AjcheGustavo) May 17, 2022

And speaking of terrible websites, the Daily News still hasn’t swapped out its exclusive with the husband of Tian-Rong Lin, the Queens woman who was fatally struck by a van driver. The story that’s hyped on the homepage still — after three days of constant whining from our old man — links to the original day’s squib, not the supposed exclusive. It’s become fun to mock the News’s website, so we’ll continue to do so until we finally get a chance to hear from the grieving husband.

