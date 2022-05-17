Tuesday’s Headlines: It Will Be a Busier Day Edition

We’re looking for big news today, what with our own Julianne Cuba heading up to Albany to cover Mayor Adams’s trip to lobby for an extension of speed cameras from a bunch of state legislators who, as Assembly Member Dick Gottfried told us earlier this week, are reluctant to expand the use of automated enforcement because they’re they ones who will likely get caught by them.

Speaking of speed cameras, The City is the latest outlet to point out how much more dangerous our roads are when the speed cameras go off. Our friend Charles Komanoff pointed out an even more interesting stat: There are more crashes and way less driving during those hours.

.@suhbhat & @jmartineznyc report that ~60% of 5 NYC traffic fatalities in 2022 have occurred when speed cams are turned off. The kicker — which didn't make the final cut — is that only ~40% of NYC driving occurs in those hours. Is Mayor Adams listening? https://t.co/glVBtXjkgI — Charles Komanoff (@Komanoff) May 17, 2022

And Gotham Gazette ran an op-ed by Beth Finked (of AARP New York) and Danny Harris (of Transportation Alternatives) that centered on how many seniors will be saved from injury or death if speed cameras are extended to 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Why is this so difficult? Well, Cuba better find out for us as she throws around the company credit card.

In other news: