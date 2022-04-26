Tuesday’s Headlines: Illegal Parking is Entry Level Corruption Edition

The Daily News wasted a great story on a Saturday, so we’ll give a little hat tip to reporters Rocco Parascandola and Tom Tracy for a good get. First the story:

According to the News, an FBI agent who claimed he was on a stakeout in Queens roughed up and tried to arrest the uniformed NYPD traffic enforcement agent who tried to ticket him for parking illegally in a bus stop. “I was just doing my job,” the traffic agent Dipankar Dipu told the paper. “Why he assaulted me and humiliated me in front of people, I don’t know.”

But of course, it’s clear what happened: the rage that drivers tend to feel whenever their entitlement is challenged. Indeed, according to the News, FBI agent Kenneth Diu flashed his placard before he allegedly tried to cuff Dipu and assaulted him after the heroic traffic officer refused to void the ticket. We’re not shocked that a driver went berserk on someone who called him out. But we are shocked that Queens DA Melinda Katz has still not brought charges against Diu.

In other news: