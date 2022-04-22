Friday’s Headlines: Farhad Manjoo for NYT Editor Edition

We’ve quibbled in the past with the Times’s techy opinion columnist Farhad Manjoo in the past — especially when he gushed all over his big electric Escalade. But Manjoo hit an Alonsoan blast with his latest column, bemoaning just how dangerous it is to be a cyclist or pedstrian in America.

“Our roads are deadly because officials will still call the inevitable consequences of this ill-design a tragedy rather than a choice,” Manjoo wrote, citing Jessie Singer’s seminal recent book, “The Are No Accidents.” “The only way for America to reverse its traffic death spiral is to make a radically different choice.”

Now, if Manjoo can only get the ear of his colleagues at the car-loving broadsheet, especially new Executive Editor Joe Kahn, we’d have something.

In other news: