Thursday’s Headlines: Trash Talk Edition

Pile it high and deep!

The garbage jokes (we won’t recycle the lines…) came a mile a minute as Mayor Adams yesterday stood beside a spanking-new trash enclosure at the corner of Seventh Avenue and 41st Street (reported exclusively by us on Tuesday) to announce that — mirabile dictu! — a city program supporting the installation of such bins would extend to all five boroughs.

Last we looked, the city’s Sanitation Department operates throughout the five boroughs (although we’re sure someone might argue about that…) but not to dirty up anyone’s sparkling announcement, we do think it is wonderful that the Clean Curbs program (announced with great fanfare in 2020) finally launched. The Daily News reported the basics but tossed a lot of ink at an off-key remark about the homeless from Council Member Gale Brewer. Gothamist teased out the news that a part of Clean Curbs forcing new developments to containerize their waste was “quietly abandoned” after a public backlash. Our story on the extension, also with exclusive details, is here.

In other news: