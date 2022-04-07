Thursday’s Headlines: Home News Edition

We don’t pay too much attention to magazines’ “lists” of the “best,” “worst” or “most influential,” which, after all, tend to be advertising vehicles, like dinner “journals” or yearbooks. But, once in a while, the list-makers get it right, which City and State did with naming Open Plans’s Director of Policy Sara Lind to its “Nonprofit 40 Under 40” list this week.

Lind, a lawyer who ran for City Council on the Upper West Side proposing a visionary plan for pedestrianizing Broadway, has only held the job since September, but she already has proved her bona fides as a coalition builder and policy savant on street safety by:

So, congratulations to Sara and to Streetsblog’s sister organization, Open Plans! We know your efforts are only just the beginning of a successful campaign to make our city more livable.

In other news on a slow news day:

The Daily News rounded up the MTA’s fresh haul from the federal budget.

The Department of Transportation pulled a fast one, announcing a shutdown of the Queensboro Bridge bike lane this week for bridge repair with little notice and angering pols. (amNY)

Noted media critic Eric Boehlert died in a collision with a train while riding his bike in Montclair, the New Jersey suburb where he lived. RIP. (NYDN, NorthJersey, NYT, Deadline)

SEE IT: Streetfilms went to the capital and saw the bike-lane future!