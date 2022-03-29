Tuesday Headlines: Final Four Edition

It’s Final Four time!

Just like the NCAA’s version of our annual March (Parking) Madness contest, we’re reaching the climax of our month-long tournament. But unlike college basketball’s pinnacle event, we’re not searching for the best — we’re shining a spotlight on the worst.

Starting tomorrow, we’ll roll out our Western and Eastern regional finals, pitting the four most disrespectful precincts left standing (it would have started today, but weather played havoc with our plans). See the chart on the right to assess how far we’ve come, and click here to review the previous rounds.

The winner gets (and then promptly rejects) our coveted shunned trophy. So stay tuned!

In other news: