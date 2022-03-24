Thursday’s Headlines: Exclusive News Edition

The big story yesterday was the hiring of Bostonian Richard Davey as the first permanent president of New York City Transit since disgraced former Gov. Cuomo ran Andy Byford out of town.

The story-behind-the-story was good, too:

At 8:21 a.m., the Times printed the exclusive news that Davey, a transit consultant and a one-time Transportation Secretary in Massachusetts, had been hired to replace a series of interim commanders.

Sixteen minutes later, the MTA confirmed the news with its own press release.

One minute later, Streetsblog asked to interview Davey as part of a one-on-one or group conference call, now that the Times had been gifted the exclusive. The MTA declined to make Davey available to reporters, as it had for the Times’s fast-typing Michael Gold.

A few hours later, the agency put out a second release, “Business, Government and Community Leaders Along with Rider’s [sic] Advocates React to Appointment of Richard Davey as President of New York City Transit.” We sarcastically told the MTA press shop that it’s hard to imagine that so many people could say such nice things about Davey before the NYCT president could have a full airing of his views in the press, but our snark was met with crickets. (And one person definitely not quoted in the MTA release was former federal transit man, Larry Penner, who wrote us immediately and said MTA CEO Janno Lieber should have promoted from within, perhaps by tapping interim president Craig Cipriano.) The Post, the News, amNY CityandState, and Gothamist also covered.

In any event, maybe we’ll get the car-shunning Bostonian on the phone today? Maybe?

In other news:

The DOT is expanding its shared-scooter pilot in The Bronx this summer, it announced in a tweet, soliciting suggestions for parking corrals: (Via Twitter)

NYC DOT’s shared e-scooter pilot will expand its service area later this summer! Where else would you like to see e-scooter parking corrals in the East Bronx? Corrals help keep sidewalks clear & organized. Feedback: https://t.co/sdICaDFWSJ Info: https://t.co/lCSolGvp05 pic.twitter.com/swazu238UZ — NYC DOT (@NYC_DOT) March 11, 2022