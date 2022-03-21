Monday’s Headlines: One Placard Abuser Gets Caught Edition

We had to admit to enjoying the Post’s big scoop over the weekend that the NYPD had finally arrested a placard-abusing MTA employee whose illegal parking and corruption had been in plain sight for years (frequently documented by the Placard Abuse account on Twitter).

According to the Post’s story, MTA conductor Harry Gomez was arrested on Friday afternoon and his car was towed away from one of his old placard haunts in Lower Manhattan. But the Post’s scratch-the-surface story must have confused mainstream media readers who are simply not aware of the low-level corruption by thousands of city and state employees.

Our readers, of course, are well aware of it through our latest March (Parking) Madness series (which enters the second round today!), and our frequent links to Placard Abuse on social media.

As documented by that watchdog site, Gomez has been at this game for months:

But wait, there's more! The message that members of the #placardclass was so clear that this car with illegal license plate covers joined in the illegal parking in the No Standing zone by displaying an EMT #toybadge on the dashboard. pic.twitter.com/r1p7zi4W9V — placard corruption (@placardabuse) October 7, 2021

It's a lot of little contributions by many people that add up. And it really shows how deeply entrenched the #PlacardCorruption has become on our streets, and in our "law enforcement" agencies. It should have been handled in their normal course of business from the beginning. — placard corruption (@placardabuse) March 19, 2022

So here’s hoping the arrest of Harry Gomez after dozens of 311 calls is just a start (but we’re not convinced, given our coverage today of the paltry enforcement effort the NYPD is currently putting in).

In other news:

The NYPD is asking the public for help in finding a donut-doing driver whose stunt went awry and he critically injured man who had tripped in front of his car. The Daily News covered, but we’ve embedded the video below: