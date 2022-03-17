Thursday’s Headlines: What is Wrong with Some People Edition

Kids playing without getting run over is such an inconvenience!

A Brooklyn non-profit, church-linked development company found out the hard way that the car-owning minority doesn’t like to give even an inch to its neighbors when it ran into a buzzsaw of complains over a proposal to simply close one street to car traffic for a few hours for just a few Saturdays this summer.

As Patch reported, Bridge Street Development Corporation’s hopes of creating a vibrant open street for the community on Lewis Avenue between Decatur and Hancock streets on eight afternoons was met with concerns from neighbors about, of all things, rats. BK Reader took a more enlightened approach: the tiny inconvenience to drivers will be a boon to neighborhood businesses.

As a footnote to this kind of ugly, intra-neighborhood, veiled anti-newcomer, “You-never-told-me” NIMBYism, an architect of that very political style, former Council Member Laurie Cumbo, just landed a plum cultural affairs job with Mayor Adams, whom she had backed in the election, the City reported.

In other news: