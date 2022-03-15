Tuesday’s Headlines: Pete Alonso Edition

The big news yesterday was Mets star Pete Alonso’s announcement that a driver ran a red light and slammed into the slugger’s Megaford, which then apparently flipped three times, he said.

Predictably, the local media played it as a simple sports story, when, in fact, the horrors of road violence (like all violence) should be played up front as a page lead.

The Daily News and amNY did slapdash first takes that didn’t even provide details of the crash, then dropped the story. The Post did the same, but then added a sidebar from the perspective of Alonso’s wife, Haley, who watched the crash from another car.

The Times blew it off lest the car-loving paper be forced to acknowledge that bad things happen behind the wheel.

Only Streetsblog’s Dave Colon — himself an aficionado of the Metropolitans — reported the story with integrity, wit and depth befitting his outlet and the gravity of a story that was simply lost on his mainstream colleagues.

In other news from a super slow news day: