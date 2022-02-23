Wednesday’s Headlines: ‘Got Him’ Edition
The big story yesterday was the arrest on criminally negligent homicide and other charges of Tariq Witherspoon, the 30-year-old EMT who allegedly struck and killed beloved schoolteacher Matthew Jensen with a Rolls Royce in a hit-and-run crash last May on McGuinness Boulevard in Brooklyn.
The Daily News kept the focus on Jensen, offering encomia to the life of the deceased in a sidebar. Streetsblog’s account had rich details on the suspect’s priors and on the dangers of the street, a known speedway. Brooklyn Paper highlighted the charges.
In other news:
- Outreach workers offered help to 100 individuals in the first day of the MTA’s crackdown on sleeping in the subway. (NYDN, (Brooklyn Eagle)
- Mayor Adams is “tech washing” the NYPD’s pervasive surveillance of citizens, a City Limits op-ed argues.
- The MTA brought back a retired honcho to run the subway. (NYDN)
- This time, it’s amNY as the latest outlet to follow the NYPD on a subway “safety” sweep.
- A DOT employee and a horse-drawn carriage collided in Central Park. (West Side Rag)
- Here’s another reason to stay out of SUVs. (NYDN, NYPost)
- A Brooklyn motorist is facing charges after killing his female passenger in a drunken East Flatbush crash. (NYDN)
- Moms don’t want to fold kids’ strollers on the bus. (amNY)
- ICYMI: The Department of Environmental Protection has a pilot program to ticket loud cars. (Road and Track)
- In addition to the Witherspoon arrest, Streetsblog’s old man had a busy day:
- He covered the confirmation that the DOT will build a plaza where a 3-month-old girl died last year.
- And he wrote up a presser with Ydanis Rodriguez at a notorious Queens intersection.
- The New Yorker magazine indulged in some anti-car wish fulfillment:
- Love him or hate him (and Mets fans obviously hate him), it’s nice to see Bryce Harper on a bike (click on the picture to see the full magnitude of Harper’s thigh, which is its own taunt of Met fans):
