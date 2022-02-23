Wednesday’s Headlines: ‘Got Him’ Edition

The big story yesterday was the arrest on criminally negligent homicide and other charges of Tariq Witherspoon, the 30-year-old EMT who allegedly struck and killed beloved schoolteacher Matthew Jensen with a Rolls Royce in a hit-and-run crash last May on McGuinness Boulevard in Brooklyn.

The Daily News kept the focus on Jensen, offering encomia to the life of the deceased in a sidebar. Streetsblog’s account had rich details on the suspect’s priors and on the dangers of the street, a known speedway. Brooklyn Paper highlighted the charges.

In other news:

New Yorker magazine: Welcome to The War on Cars. https://t.co/sw2uFZ6JvY — The War on Cars (@TheWarOnCars) February 22, 2022

Love him or hate him (and Mets fans obviously hate him), it’s nice to see Bryce Harper on a bike (click on the picture to see the full magnitude of Harper’s thigh, which is its own taunt of Met fans):