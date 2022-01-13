A Round and a Roundy: Why is Any of This Normal?

The other afternoon, a New Yorker was walking along a city sidewalk and was forced to walk out into the middle of the street because the sidewalk was covered with bag after bag of garbage.

Who was this New Yorker? It was literally all of us.

And for some reason, we don’t even question it anymore — don’t even bother to complain about the stubble from New York’s daily 5 o’clock shadow making our sidewalks unpassable.

We mentioned it to our national cartoonist Bill Roundy the other day and he pointed out a bunch of other things about “normal” life in New York that people in other parts of the country would find completely abnormal.

And therein lies this week’s cartoon, another instant classic.

