Tuesday’s Headlines: Heed Hizzoner’s Call Edition

It was a busy day for the big dailies, with a full slate of stories on Sunday’s devastating fire in The Bronx, so we’ll get to the most important piece of that story: Mayor Adams has called upon New Yorkers to aid the victims, so you should do what we did and click here to make a donation via the Mayor’s Fund site.

Every little bit helps.

Now to the transportation-related news:

David Zipper asks the question we are always asking: Why aren’t there cameras on every bus to spit out tickets to jerks who block the bus lane? (Bloomberg)

Clayton Guse of the Daily Newsuh gave us all flashbacks when he spotted cars parked on the plaza at City Hall — an echo of how then-Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams treated the public sidewalk at Borough Hall. One tiny caveat? The sidewalks and driveway of City Hall are off-limits to the public and were long ago surrendered to pols and pol-adjacent staffers who should be taking the subway or biking to work.

The entire western edge of City Hall has turned into a parking lot for unmarked NYPD cars. Some would occasionally park here under de Blasio, but not this many. pic.twitter.com/PYr4aSmGFJ — Clayton Guse (@ClaytonGuse) January 10, 2022