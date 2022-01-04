Tuesday’s Headlines: New York Swagger Edition

Who knew that our headlines post yesterday would be so prescient? First, we rightly predicted that everyone was over-reacting about the supposed snowstorm on its way from the south…

But we also cautioned Mayor Adams that his insistence that New Yorkers are better than everyone else isn’t such a good look. Well, we were right again; hours after our we published our qualms, the mayor ended up getting ratioed pretty bad with his “we are a city of swagger” comment at a Bronx school. Watch it for yourself (or read the Post story):

"How did we finally beat the pandemic, Mommy." "Turns out all we needed was some swagger. All that wasted money, could have just swaggered our way out of this mess." — John Desrocher (@JohnDesrocher1) January 3, 2022

Why did grandma not have enough swagger to survive Covid??! What a foolish man. https://t.co/1zSzO3a9EQ — Soledad O'Brien (@soledadobrien) January 3, 2022

Which of the insights in today’s column will make news later? Probably nothing, as it was a very slow news day yesterday:

New York’s redistricting plan is headed for the partisan gerrymander factory — most likely on behalf of Democrats. (Gothamist, The City)

It’s amazing the stuff that can happen when you’re sitting around the Streetsblog newsroom trashing community boards — well, a community board in eastern Queens just unanimously backed a plan to build more protected bike lanes than DOT even proposed! (Laura Shepard via Twitter)

The Wall Street Journal looked at how Omicron is causing transit staffing problems nationwide, too.

Term limits worked for the mayoralty and the City Council — as Friend of Streetsblog Aaron Naparstek pointed out oh-so-tartly yesterday — so now Gov. Hochul is suggesting a two-term cap for governors (NY Post, NY Times). Our friends at Reinvent Albany are all in.

We strongly support @GovKathyHochul proposal to term limit and ban outside income for statewide elected officials. Still, by far the most important thing the governor can do is champion an independent state ethics commission and close loopholes in state ethics laws. #BlowUpJCOPE — Reinvent Albany (@ReinventAlbany) January 3, 2022