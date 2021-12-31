Friday’s Headlines: Happy New Year Edition

It’s the last day of 2021, so we’re going to take today off and be back on Monday with lots of news to herald our city’s new era.

For now, we’re wishing you and yours a happy — and a healthy! — new year.

Since it’s our last post of the year, we’d like to thank all the people who contributed during our December donation drive, including yesterday’s benefactors: Thanks, John! Thanks, Aviva! Thanks, David! Thanks, other John! Thanks, Ben! Thanks, Neile! Thanks, Stephen! Thanks, Brian! If you want to join this illustrious group, click the yellow icon above and make a donation. Anything is appreciated.

Until then, here’s yesterday’s news:

The Post did its long takeout on what a supposedly lousy job Mayor de Blasio did, including recycling Hizzoner’s 2014 groundhog-killing photo op.

Meanwhile, de Blasio’s last real day in office was, um, weird. (amNY)

Curbed likes Ydanis Rodriguez’s first few steps before even becoming Transportation commissioner.

The Covid surge has cut more service on the subway. (NYDN, Gothamist)

Politico joined the rush to slam the door as Mayor de Blasio leaves, looking at the failure of Vision Zero to go big.

It’s time for Bike New York‘s annual winter cycling guide.

And because electric cars aren’t dangerous enough, Goodyear is making a tire to better allow the quiet machines creep up on us. (Jalopnik)

A Brooklyn nanny is still clinging to life 10 days after a truck driver ran her over in Park Slope. (NYDN)

We mentioned a particularly inept driver on Monday, but our friends at Williamsburg News offered a second case study of the effectiveness of the new Jersey barriers on Wythe Avenue, which are preventing bad drivers from killing cyclists. Some trolls on Twitter call the barriers “poorly designed,” but to us, the only thing that’s poorly designed is the manner in which some people get driver’s licenses:

Trailer drove up on the new concrete barriers on Wythe Ave & Williamsburg St and is stuck on it. pic.twitter.com/GypUrY0Mc7 — WILLIAMSBURG NEWS (@WMSBG) December 30, 2021

Speaking of road deaths, Public Advocate Jumaane Williams is upset about them:

A grim milestone: the most traffic deaths since 2013. Drivers must take their privilege over pedestrians & cyclists seriously. But we must also prioritize traffic-calming infrastructure to reduce speeding and aggressive driving and save lives. #VisionZerohttps://t.co/Dsyqc19A6Q — Office of the Public Advocate Jumaane D. Williams (@nycpa) December 30, 2021

Hit-and-run SUV mayhem in The Bronx. (WABC)

See you next year.