Monday’s Headlines: Holiday Parties are Such a Hassle Anyway Edition

As much as we love to get drunk in the People’s House, we were pleased that Mayor de Blasio canceled his annual holiday reception for the media at Gracie Mansion out of concern for public health. The event is one of the great off-the-record soirees of the year, but it also had the potential to be a singular Omicron super-spreader event.

Of course, there are other problems with drunken holiday parties, as one Bronx precinct showed — and it was splashed all over the Post and the News. And just getting to holiday parties can also get you into hot water … if you foolishly happen to take the company helicopter, as did NYPD Deputy Commissioner Robert Ganley, the Post reported.

So we’re fine with the cancelation of tonight’s bash, and we’ll just resort to what we always do: drink alone and drunk dial City Hall staffers for news leads.

For now, however, here’s the news from the weekend: