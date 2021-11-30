Tuesday’s Headlines: We Literally Wrote the Book Edition

There was an incredible lack of news on Monday (what, did everyone take a five-day holiday weekend and not tell us?), so perhaps that explains why the NYPD was so eager to disseminate fake news about the supposed danger of e-bikes and the “19 fatalities” their riders have caused so far this year.

Balderdash! And easily debunked balderdash, to boot, as we showed in our coverage.

Perhaps we wouldn’t be so outraged when the NYPD makes outrageous and wrong claims about e-bikes if we hadn’t published the city’s first and only “field guide” to all the different micro-mobility modes that are out there right now (right). NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea continues to be confused about the different motorized vehicles on city streets, but instead of cursing the darkness, he should just read our guide.

Get yours today wherever links can be clicked.

