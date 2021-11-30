Tuesday’s Headlines: We Literally Wrote the Book Edition
There was an incredible lack of news on Monday (what, did everyone take a five-day holiday weekend and not tell us?), so perhaps that explains why the NYPD was so eager to disseminate fake news about the supposed danger of e-bikes and the “19 fatalities” their riders have caused so far this year.
Balderdash! And easily debunked balderdash, to boot, as we showed in our coverage.
Perhaps we wouldn’t be so outraged when the NYPD makes outrageous and wrong claims about e-bikes if we hadn’t published the city’s first and only “field guide” to all the different micro-mobility modes that are out there right now (right). NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea continues to be confused about the different motorized vehicles on city streets, but instead of cursing the darkness, he should just read our guide.
In other news from one of the quietest days on record:
- A motorcyclist was killed by a driver in The Bronx. (NY Post)
- A food delivery worker was assaulted (like so many are), the Post reported.
- The Atlantic looked at why it’s bad that so many officials believe that human error is responsible for virtually all crashes — that belief absolves them of their responsibility to fix the problem.
- Oh, and finally, it’s still the bloodiest year of the de Blasio administration’s seven-plus-year term, as the DOT’s latest stats show: