Friday’s Headlines: ‘Propaganda of the Day’ Edition

NYPD Transportation Chief Kim Royster apparently doesn’t have enough to do at the bureau.

Even though the cops have written 10 percent fewer moving-violation tickets under this mayor than under the previous one, and even though road violence has claimed more New Yorkers so far this year than in any other of the de Blasio administration, Royster (a one-time NYPD spokeswoman and its first Black female chief) is back flacking for the department.

Her new gig? Podcaster. She’s the host of the new NYPD/iHeart Media “Color of the Day” podcast, which aims “to deliver lively, thoughtful, and authentic conversations with leaders around the country.”

For her first installment of “Color of the Day,” Royster interviewed Florida Rep. Val Demings, a former Orlando police chief who is frequently mentioned for higher office. Demings expounded on, among other things, “authentic leadership” and the lessons of sainted civil-rights leaders the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and John Lewis. She delivered her standard stump speech, bromides about caring and inspirational rifts such as this:

Royster asked Demings, “You’ve coined the phrase, ‘Never tire.’ What does, ‘Never tire,’ mean?”

Demings replied: “You know, and I am so inspired by John Lewis, 17 years old when he first got involved in the Civil Rights movement. Dr. King was 26 years old. Let’s think about all that Dr. King has done in his lifetime. He died at the age of 39. And so, young people have always been involved in helping to make this nation a great nation. They’ve always been out there doing what they could, whether using their voices, or their feet, their influence. …And so, the joy of it all is that it’s so good to see that young people are still the wind beneath our wings. ‘Never tire,’ means that we still have so much work to do if we’re going to become that more perfect union.”

Ah yes, “that more perfect union.” But wasn’t it only on Monday that the Civilian Complaint Review Board recommended disciplining 65 NYPD officers for brutality against those same young people during the 2020 Black Lives Matter protests? And isn’t it the head of one of the NYPD’s own unions who thinks that BLM is more dangerous to said union than the Jan. 6 insurrectionists?

Rather than making happy talk about Lewis and King, maybe Royster and Demings could have discussed those pressing current events in pursuit of a more perfect union?

In other news: