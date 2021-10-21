Thursday’s Headlines: Chewing the Fat with Marty Edition

I had lunch at Mighty Quinn’s the other day with Martin Ewenstein, who is one of Streetsblog’s longstanding (though behind-the-scenes) critics, so let’s start with satisfying his greatest demand: Listen, we’re all cyclists here and we all go through red lights. But if you do so at full speed or in a way that scares or threatens pedestrians, you’re a jerk.

There, Marty, you happy now?

The BBQ summit was the fruit of dozens of emails between me and Ewenstein, who started writing before the pandemic to demand that I say something about the two-wheeled menace (apparently some people believe I have influence over the all-powerful bike lobby). I told Marty that when drivers start telling other drivers to behave (and Mayor de Blasio does something to staunch the bloodshed they cause), that’s when I’ll start haranguing cyclists.

But there was something about Marty’s persistence, good humor and, yes, Don Rickles-style abuse that drew me in — not to mention the fact the he’s lived his 87 years in the city that breaks our hearts every day. So a lunch seemed fair. He told me about his career as a strategic economist at CBS. He told me about plays he produced in the 1970s and concerts (Pete Seeger! David Amram!) he produced in Tompkins Square Park. He demanded we see a Met game next year. Good seats. On him. And yes, he berated me. But he made a lot of sense. (It was like “Tuesdays with Morrie,” but with brisket.)

Marty knows that cars are the biggest villain and cause virtually all injuries in town — but he’s afraid of bike riders, even though he is one, having once even biked around the Sea of Galilee (“Not in one day!” he admitted).

So do me a favor and don’t be a jerk to my pal Marty.

In other news: