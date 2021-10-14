Thursday’s Headlines: The Russians are Humming! The Russians are Humming!

It’s always a good day in the Streetsblog newsroom when the inbox chimes with a new press release from our bitter Cold War rivals friends at the Moscow Department of Transport and Road Infrastructure Development. On Wednesday, our tovarishi sent us news that it now has 800 electric buses running around the city of 12 million — roughly 66 electric buses for every 100,000 people.

New York, a city of 9 million, has just 20 electric buses … or roughly two-tenths of an electric bus for every 100,000 people.

Well, it’s a start. Or as the Russians would say, <<Vyi, rebyata, ploxo razbeeriates’ v’avtoboosax>> (WordPress doesn’t let us use Cyrillic characters!)

