Thursday’s Headlines: Congestion Pricing Clusterf*ck Edition

Here it is, the day you’ve been clenching your fists in anticipation for: the opening of the 16-month congestion pricing public comment period. As our own Dave Colon pointed out the other day (and Guse of the Newsuh, David Meyer of the Post and Stephen Nessen of WNYC did on Wednesday), not much is going to come from these public gripe sessions except a lot of public griping (and plenty of long-suffering New Yorkers begging for relief from cars).

Speaking of relief from cars, these hearings are coming at the right time, given that this week was a “Gridlock Alert” week (aka when the city DOT waves its white flag of surrender to the invasion of drivers rather than actually managing the roadways by restricting the access to the city’s core). We asked Mayor de Blasio about doing a better job with that … and he said he’d think about it.

In that context, it’ll be fun to hear suburban car commuters complain about paying a toll to ruin our neighborhoods, pollute our air and delay the rest of us. As Charles Komanoff points out in these pages today, congestion pricing isn’t a burden for drivers … it’s a bargain.

Meanwhile, Streetfilms auteur Clarence Eckerson Jr. sent us one of his favorite pro-toll videos, a classic featuring Doug Gordon. It’s worth rewatching here (or below):

In other news: