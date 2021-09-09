Thursday’s Headlines: Save the Children (But Not Just For One Week!) Edition
Submitted without snark: Today at 11 a.m. in Queens, the NYPD and the Department of Transportation will announce that “expanded traffic enforcement, with a special focus on violations that endanger child pedestrians” will begin next week, timed to Monday’s opening day of public schools.
OK, some snark: You guys do know that kids go to school for months and months, not just the second week of September, right?
In other news:
- There’s a new tunnel between the Bryant Park and Times Square subway stations (NYDN). Gothamist emphasized the Nick Cave artwork.
- Citi Bike had a record day last week when Hurricane Ida shuttered most of the subway, the Post reports, but Streetsblog readers were already well aware.
- Here’s a terribly reported story by the Post about a scooter rider who allegedly killed himself — even though he was driven over by a van driver. Huh?
- We weren’t the only outlet to cover the NYPD’s hasty backtrack from illegally confiscating bikes (amNY). Meanwhile, an off-duty cop was arrested for drunk driving in Queens. (1010WINS)
- The Brooklyn Paper noticed what we’re all noticing: people are using the Brooklyn Bridge bike path even though it is not officially open yet (hence the big barricades on either end).