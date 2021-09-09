Thursday’s Headlines: Save the Children (But Not Just For One Week!) Edition

A man and child on a scooter cross Vanderbilt Avenue in Brooklyn. File photo: Bess Adler
A man and child on a scooter cross Vanderbilt Avenue in Brooklyn. File photo: Bess Adler

Submitted without snark: Today at 11 a.m. in Queens, the NYPD and the Department of Transportation will announce that “expanded traffic enforcement, with a special focus on violations that endanger child pedestrians” will begin next week, timed to Monday’s opening day of public schools.

OK, some snark: You guys do know that kids go to school for months and months, not just the second week of September, right?

In other news:

  • There’s a new tunnel between the Bryant Park and Times Square subway stations (NYDN). Gothamist emphasized the Nick Cave artwork.
  • Citi Bike had a record day last week when Hurricane Ida shuttered most of the subway, the Post reports, but Streetsblog readers were already well aware.
  • Here’s a terribly reported story by the Post about a scooter rider who allegedly killed himself — even though he was driven over by a van driver. Huh?
  • We weren’t the only outlet to cover the NYPD’s hasty backtrack from illegally confiscating bikes (amNY). Meanwhile, an off-duty cop was arrested for drunk driving in Queens. (1010WINS)
  • The Brooklyn Paper noticed what we’re all noticing: people are using the Brooklyn Bridge bike path even though it is not officially open yet (hence the big barricades on either end).

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

TA Outlines a Traffic Enforcement Strategy as NYPD Feels the Heat

By Stephen Miller |
Following up on its report highlighting NYPD’s lack of meaningful traffic enforcement and a street safety forum featuring former police commissioner Bill Bratton, Transportation Alternatives released a report yesterday [PDF] outlining case studies of effective traffic enforcement. The report gives Mayor-elect Bill de Blasio and his next police commissioner a broad strategy to help achieve de Blasio’s […]

City Hall Announces NYPD Crackdown on Drivers Who Endanger Cyclists

By Brad Aaron |
NYPD will crack down this week on motorists who put cyclists at risk. The “Bicycle Safe Passage Initiative,” which coincides with Bike to Work Week, will last through Friday. Officers in precincts citywide will focus enforcement on motorists who commit traffic violations that “endanger bicyclists,” according to a City Hall press release. Traffic enforcement agents will concentrate […]