Thursday’s Headlines: Total Washout Edition

Screen Shot 2021-09-01 at 10.07.27 PM

Rain basically scuttled all our coverage plans yesterday afternoon into today, but we’ll be back later with some shoe-leather reporting and saddle sores.

Until then, here are the obligatory climate change images that all the politicians will be braying about today (and doing nothing about tomorrow):

In other news:

  • The Fire Department says that a battery from an e-bike caused a fatal blaze in Queens. The Daily News coverage was solid, but it raised a lot of questions that we’re looking into.
  • In that special session on Wednesday, the state legislature extended COVID-era virtual meetings laws, meaning that you can watch community board meetings in your underwear for a few more months. (Legislature website via Gale Brewer)
  • Meanwhile, incoming Mayor Eric Adams was very excited about the special session’s other high-minded accomplishment. (NY Post)
  • Speaking of that mayor’s race earlier this year, second-place finisher (and Transportation Alternatives’ 25X25 supporter) Kathryn Garcia got a big job with Gov. Hochul. (NY Post)
  • Wow, the Post must be nervous about street safety activist Olivia Drabcyzk’s chances against Republican incumbent Council Member Joe Borelli in Staten Island, pulling old tweets out of context.
  • Check out the 1811 master plan for Manhattan — the most important document in American history after the Constitution and the rules of baseball. (Gothamist)
  • Kudos to Brooklyn Paper reporter (and former Streetsblog intern extraordinaire) Ben Verde for asking incoming Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso about his greatest street safety concern — and kudos to Reynoso for recognizing how dangerous Atlantic Avenue is. (Brooklyn Paper)
  • In case you missed it, we covered the DOT’s self-driving car hearing.
  • Anyone serving as Mets general manager can be forgiven for wanting to drown his sorrows — except when driving! Oh, Zack Scott, we hardly knew ye. (NY Post)

