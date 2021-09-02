Thursday’s Headlines: Total Washout Edition
Rain basically scuttled all our coverage plans yesterday afternoon into today, but we’ll be back later with some shoe-leather reporting and saddle sores.
Until then, here are the obligatory climate change images that all the politicians will be braying about today (and doing nothing about tomorrow):
I just got home after waiting w/ friends for a Lyft after the R train had too many delays. The bar we were at closed early after some water got in (not a lot). The train station we waited in was starting to flood as we left. #flashflood #NYC #ida #brooklyn pic.twitter.com/9v1Hjr85rQ
— Megan McGibney (@MeganMcGibney) September 2, 2021
JUST IN ? All subway services in New York city suspended due to severe flooding pic.twitter.com/00p4BR4Alu
— Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) September 2, 2021
Cars are floating in rego park queens! #NYWX pic.twitter.com/7qgwuEjro0
— Andi Yagudayev (@StormchaserNYC) September 2, 2021
Waterfall down the stairs at 145th Street station, 1 Train, in #Manhattan, #NYC. Flash #flood warnings are in effect until 11:30 pm. pic.twitter.com/pIvwWpQF1t
— NTD News (@news_ntd) September 2, 2021
Queens Boulevard in Maspeth/Corona is a literal river at the moment. Bus fully flooded driving through, multiple cars stuck in the water. Absolutely insane. pic.twitter.com/LuSL9uWCEl
— Joe English (@JoeEEnglish) September 2, 2021
Our infrastructure is not ready for climate change, a thread from tonight. 28th St. subway station pic.twitter.com/uYemJKB8yg
— Brian Kahn (@blkahn) September 2, 2021
In other news:
- The Fire Department says that a battery from an e-bike caused a fatal blaze in Queens. The Daily News coverage was solid, but it raised a lot of questions that we’re looking into.
- In that special session on Wednesday, the state legislature extended COVID-era virtual meetings laws, meaning that you can watch community board meetings in your underwear for a few more months. (Legislature website via Gale Brewer)
- Meanwhile, incoming Mayor Eric Adams was very excited about the special session’s other high-minded accomplishment. (NY Post)
- Speaking of that mayor’s race earlier this year, second-place finisher (and Transportation Alternatives’ 25X25 supporter) Kathryn Garcia got a big job with Gov. Hochul. (NY Post)
- Wow, the Post must be nervous about street safety activist Olivia Drabcyzk’s chances against Republican incumbent Council Member Joe Borelli in Staten Island, pulling old tweets out of context.
- Check out the 1811 master plan for Manhattan — the most important document in American history after the Constitution and the rules of baseball. (Gothamist)
- Kudos to Brooklyn Paper reporter (and former Streetsblog intern extraordinaire) Ben Verde for asking incoming Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso about his greatest street safety concern — and kudos to Reynoso for recognizing how dangerous Atlantic Avenue is. (Brooklyn Paper)
- In case you missed it, we covered the DOT’s self-driving car hearing.
- Anyone serving as Mets general manager can be forgiven for wanting to drown his sorrows — except when driving! Oh, Zack Scott, we hardly knew ye. (NY Post)