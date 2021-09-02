Thursday’s Headlines: Total Washout Edition

Rain basically scuttled all our coverage plans yesterday afternoon into today, but we’ll be back later with some shoe-leather reporting and saddle sores.

Until then, here are the obligatory climate change images that all the politicians will be braying about today (and doing nothing about tomorrow):

I just got home after waiting w/ friends for a Lyft after the R train had too many delays. The bar we were at closed early after some water got in (not a lot). The train station we waited in was starting to flood as we left. #flashflood #NYC #ida #brooklyn pic.twitter.com/9v1Hjr85rQ — Megan McGibney (@MeganMcGibney) September 2, 2021

JUST IN ? All subway services in New York city suspended due to severe flooding pic.twitter.com/00p4BR4Alu — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) September 2, 2021

Cars are floating in rego park queens! #NYWX pic.twitter.com/7qgwuEjro0 — Andi Yagudayev (@StormchaserNYC) September 2, 2021

Waterfall down the stairs at 145th Street station, 1 Train, in #Manhattan, #NYC. Flash #flood warnings are in effect until 11:30 pm. pic.twitter.com/pIvwWpQF1t — NTD News (@news_ntd) September 2, 2021

Queens Boulevard in Maspeth/Corona is a literal river at the moment. Bus fully flooded driving through, multiple cars stuck in the water. Absolutely insane. pic.twitter.com/LuSL9uWCEl — Joe English (@JoeEEnglish) September 2, 2021

Our infrastructure is not ready for climate change, a thread from tonight. 28th St. subway station pic.twitter.com/uYemJKB8yg — Brian Kahn (@blkahn) September 2, 2021

In other news: