Tuesday’s Headlines: The End of an Era Error

Well, that didn’t go over so well.

Gov. Cuomo’s farewell address on Monday was widely panned for what it was: the capstone of a startling fall that ended formally at 12:01 a.m. today, when Kathy Hochul took over. There were lots of adjectives thrown around about the unrepentant speech and its giver:

Our coverage consisted solely of a look back at how over-rated Cuomo was in the transit arena, bullying foes, devising unneeded projects, and only getting interested in the nitty-gritty when it served him or his supporters. Read it here. Gothamist also did a post-mortem on Cuomo’s tyrannical reign.

But before we push Cuomo out the door finally, one more story is worth highlighting: The Albany Times Union broke a classic story about how Cuomo left “his” dog, Captain, behind when he moved out of the Executive Mansion. Sorry, governor, but if you decided to get a pet, that means you can’t leave him behind with the trash. Alas, poor Captain, you deserve better than having to be the best friend to that man.

Cuomo later denied the report in one of his very last tweets:

Some people just can't get the facts straight. Yes, I was downstate monitoring storm response for a few days, but Captain and I are a man and his dog. He is part of our family and that’s the way it will always be. pic.twitter.com/x2KMpBLKwL — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) August 24, 2021

In other news:

Free the Astoria Greenway! (Queens Eagle)

Two suburban cops were responding to a report of a pedestrian hit by a car driver — and managed to make matters way worse. (Montclair Local)

What’s with all the MTA workers not getting vaccinated? (NYDN)

For the love of God, they cannot tear down the Grand Prospect Hall! Can’t somebody do something? No, seriously, this is one of the great places in all of New York City. If you can hear the sound of our voice, please do something. (NY Post)

And, finally, it’s great that there are more ferry options (as amNY and Gothamist reported), but our social media manager pointed out one flaw in the NYC Ferry’s new map: