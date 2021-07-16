Friday’s Headlines: A Little Case of Congestion Edition

Congestion pricing headlined the news yesterday, a trend Streetsblog helped set in motion on Wednesday with a Charles Komanoff-penned op-ed showing how Mayor de Blasio, or perhaps presumptive Mayor Adams, could get the stalled ball rolling through the mechanism of “home-rule tolling.”

The mayor frequently has caviled — to little effect — about the lateness congestion-pricing plan, which was supposed to begin in January but foundered on the shoals of COVID-19, Trump administration inaction and the apparent backsliding of Gov. Cuomo. Still, reporters yesterday insisted on painting Hizzoner as the hero of an effort to resuscitate the tottering program (even if he was playing catch-up to Adams, who raised the issue with the governor last week).

“De Blasio is hoping to pressure the MTA to move forward — and more quickly — with its congestion pricing program,” intoned a hopeful Gothamist. The mayor “reiterated his push” for the central business district tolling scheme according to amNY. The Daily News at least led with news, that de Blasio had picked a nominee for the congestion-pricing board, and tempered the development by noting that the program thus “inched forward.”

That left Streetsblog to identify the true torpor of the actions that the mayor was putting behind his symbolic pronouncements. “We need congestion pricing so urgently that … it can wait until next July, Mayor de Blasio said on Thursday morning,” we wrote, calling that timetable “lethargic.”

Honestly.

